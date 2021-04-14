Migues resigns, pleads guilty to eight counts of obstruction of court records

Haywood “Tony” Migues’ term as city marshal

November, 2019 — Migues defeated Brett Lang in a special election to replace longtime City Marshal Vic Delcambre, who died in December, 2018.

December, 2020 — Migues won reelection to his first full term in office, defeating Corey Porter in a runoff.

January, 2021 — Louisiana State Police start investigation into allegations that Migues had improperly issued subpoenas.

Feb. 4, 2021 — Migues arrested, charged with eight counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public documents and forgery.

April 12, 2021 — Migues resigned from his position as city marshal.