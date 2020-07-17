Migues looking to improve city marshals’ visibiilty

Assuming control of an operation that has been under the control of one individual for decades is a dicey undertaking.
So far, New Iberia City Marshal Tony Migues seems to have made the transition into his office after the 40-year tenure of former City Marshal Vic Delcambre without upsetting the applecart.
“The biggest change is that he (Migues) is out serving papers,” Chief Deputy Marshal Greg Boudreaux said. “He came in, made the decision on who did what, and I put it in action.”
Migues said that one of the things that made the transition for him an easy one was that the duties of the office supporting the New Iberia City Court, like handling security, serving warrants and papers to the public and doing the day-to-day things to allow the court to operate, were already in place.
“The court side was working good,” Migues said. “Now I am working on our visibility, getting out in the community and taking calls. It’s much more of a law enforcement agency.”
Migues and Deputy Marshal Greg Pete, who was an opponent of Migues’ during his election last year, are both POST-certified law enforcement officers.
“We work closely with the city police,” Migues said. “If there is a call for a vicious dog, or a teen arguing with their parents, we’ll get out in the community and be more visible than we were.”
“We’re taking baby steps,” Boudreaux said. “At the end of the day, we’re here to help keep New Iberia safe.”
“We tease and stuff together, but we work very smoothly together,” Pete said.
Some of the changes Migues brought to the office include adding computers to help track logistics in the office, radios to help with communication both within City Hall and on the road, and marked vehicles for use when on duty.
One procedural change was moving the security checkpoint for the courtroom down to the first floor of City Hall, giving deputies more space and more of a buffer zone in screening people on their way into court.
Migues said he is also working on developing a reserve program for the office.
Another part of the outreach will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Marshal’s Office will be volunteering at a red bean and rice benefit in the Sugar Cane Festival building in New Iberia’s City Park.
“A big part of it is talking with people,” Migues said.