Midnight fire results in minor damage to trailer
Firefighters responded to a fire at midnight Saturday with minor damage, according to Fire District No. 1.

The IPFD, Rynella, B.O.M and Delcambre fire departments responded to a trailer fire located at 4619 Old Louisiana 25 Road around midnight, according to a prepared statement.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home with heavy smoke conditions. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and contained to a single bedroom. All occupants were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to exit the structure safely, according to the statement.

“Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 can not stress enough the need for working smoke detectors in all residences,” according to the statement.

There have been two structure fires so far in 2020 in Iberia.

