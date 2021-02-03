JEANERETTE — Metal Shark is heading into 2021 with a full head of steam, picking up another military contract from the U.S. Marine Corps as it continues to deliver other craft around the country.
In late January, the company finalized its contract to build a system of Long-Range Unmanned Surface Vessels for the USMC, along with larger manned vehicles to be used as support vessels for the unmanned craft.
The craft, each roughly 36 feet long, would be used for carrying munitions, as well as weapons platforms, under what is called the “Sea Mob” concept. That idea envisions multiple craft “swarming” an enemy target anywhere on the battlefield, according to the Metal Shark press release on the new craft.
“The LRUSV program represents a significant milestone for autonomous technology, for the defense world, and for the entire shipbuilding industry,” Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard said. “We are thrilled to be integrating advanced autonomy and Command and Control capability into these highly specialized surface vessels to provide the Marine Corps with a next-generation system.”
The autonomous vehicles would also serve as sentries, transmitting information about conditions or activity at their locations back to their support boats where it could be evaluated.
During a conference in September, the Marine Corps said it was planning to contract for three LRUSV in 2021 which would be operational in 2022. A full rollout of the system is envisioned for 2025.
The company has also continued to build other aluminum welded boats for use closer to home. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue accepted delivery of two new 55-foot fireboats to replace older fireboats in its fleet.
“These new vessels were selected by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue following a lengthy procurement process and countless hours of research and development to provide our crews with the safest, most modern and efficient maritime firefighting platform available in the market,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Marine Services Chief Andy Alvarez.
Each of the boats carries a crew of four. One is scheduled to be deployed at the Port of Miami, with the other at Haulover Inlet.
Metal Shark currently operates three shipyards in Louisiana and Alabama where it builds its aluminum and steel boats, varying from 16 feet to more than 300 feet in length. Its customers include the United States Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide.