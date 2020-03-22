Merchants amending hours for senior shoppers

Several New Iberia merchants are amending their hours to accommodate the elderly as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect Teche Area residents.
New Iberia’s Super 1 Foods is offering a temporary 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens through May 5.
Brookshire Grocery Co. announced the discount for its four banner companies, including the New Iberia Super 1 store. The discount is available to guests age 60 or older with a valid ID.
BGC is also strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice and in moving any senior guests to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.
“Since 1928, courteous and compassionate service has remained at the core of who we are and what we stand for,” Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. said in a prepared statement. “We believe it is incredibly important for all of us to be kind to those around us. During these times of concern about COVID-19, we are asking you to join in our efforts to take care of our senior neighbors and others who are most vulnerable. We are eternally grateful for our guests for their support and patience, and to our employees for their incredible service, during these unprecedented times.”
BGC has waived fees for all guests on Curbside orders, where available, through May 5, as another way to help those who are depending on the company for this service. The company is honoring its advertised promotions and prices. However, since ads are prepared weeks in advance, not all featured products will be available due to the current high demand.
Other stores that have implemented elderly hours include Dollar General, which is dedicating the first hour of opening to seniors, and closing one hour early to clean and restock.
Wal-Mart also announced it would introduce temporary changes to its store hours, including adjusting operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily to allow for enhanced cleaning.
It added that it would host an hour-long “senior shopping event” every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older from March 24 to April 28.
This event would start one hour before the store opens to the public, and includes its pharmacies and vision centers.