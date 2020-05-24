The Iberia Mental Health Initiative, Inc will hold a family and mental health support session next week to discuss mental health during COVID-19, according to a press release.
The program will be held Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavillion in Bouligny Plaza on Main Street inNew Iberia.
Attendance will be limited to 25 percent occupancy, (approximately 70 persons), and safe distancing of 6 feet will be maintained.
Attendants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
“The COVID-19 virus outbreak has touched every individual in some way, and even those who have never experienced mental illness now find themselves with feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and isolation,” the statement said. “To address these all-too-common emotions, the Iberia Mental Health Initiative Inc., has planned a discussion session for the public to gather and verbalize these feelings.”
Facilitated by Phyllis Babineaux, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, people will have the opportunity to dialog with others and gain insight on the mental health impact they, or their family members, maybe experiencing as a result of the life-altering changes from COVID-19.
For more information, call 944-4171.