This fall marks the 75th anniversary of one of the great early New Iberia High School football teams, the 1946 squad that went undefeated in the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets that season under coach H.A. “Dutch” Rauschenbach and assistant Vernon “Dixie” Bell went 9-0, outscoring opponents 367-58. (Bell succeeded Rauschenbach as head coach in 1947.) It was a team that featured many future well known members of the community, recalls Earl Patton, one of a half-doezn or so remaining living members of the team. At the time, Patton said, many of the older players from the previous few years had gone off to serve in the military in World War II, leaving a young squad that came into its own in 1946.
“The oldest person on that team right there was probably 17 years old,” he said. “We lost a lot of guys from high school because of the war.”
Team members were Lynn Landry, George Crowson, Perry Segura, Jimmy Gonzales Jr., Howard Ferguson Jr., Joe Standridge, Jack Davidson, Harold “Chip” Lopez, Travis Howell Jr., Alfred Boudreaux, EJ LeLeux, Ernest House, Raymond Abadie, George Khoury, Cleveland Delahoussaye, Gilton Broussard, Calvin Rodrigues, Orville Boudreaux, Johnny Segura, Jules Stoltz, Woodson Wiley, Raymond Cassisa, Donald Webb, George Case, Donald Romero and RD DeSoto. Between five and 10 members of the team are still living.
The 1946 was a rare unbeaten team for New Iberia. The town’s high school began playing football in 1904, but complete records are not available for teams before the mid-1940s. The 1923 team under coach Alf Reid went 7-0, outscoring opponents 159-19. It would take more than two decades for another team to reach that kind of success, and it wasn’t until 1979 before another New Iberia team (now called Senior High) went unbeaten in the regular season. Coach Bobby Keasler’s 1979 and 1980 teams each went 10-0 in the regular season, more than three decades after the 1946 team went 9-0.
No NISH team has gone unbeaten since 1980, though several have gone through a season with only one or two losses in the regular season.
In the days before specialization in football, the players in 1946 played both offense and defense, as well as special teams.
“You played offense and defense,” said Patton, 91.
Patton scored five touchdowns in a win over Warren Easton, and said he doesn’t think anyone had scored five touchdowns in a game for New Iberia before that. It took only a week for Crowson to match that, scoring five touchdowns — and kicking three extra points — for 33 total points against Cathedral.
“Crowson and I were dubbed the ‘Touchdown Twins’ by local sports writers,” Patton said. “He broke a school record — he scored 182 points that year, which was a record in every class of football they had at that time.”
The team had only a couple of dozen players, barely two full squads, Patton said, and often was outnumbered by opposing squads.
“When we played Sulphur (in a district playoff), I think we counted about 80 guys coming out on the field, and we had 21 men,”
Crowson went on to excel in football and baseball at Southwestern Louisiana Institute (later the University of Southwestern Louisiana and then the University of Louisiana at Lafayette), where he was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference football star. He passed up a chance to sign with the Chicago White Sox before his senior year, and was later inducted as a baseball player into the Ragin’ Cajuns Hall of Fame.
Crowson, who earned first-team All-State honors that year, later was principal of the school. Ferguson joined the Navy and became a member of the underwater demolition team, and played on a Navy football team. He went on to play for the Green Bay Packers and is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.
Patton was an honorable mention to the 1946 Class A All-State team at halfback, with Ferguson and Lopez earning honorable mentions at guard.
New Iberia’s 1946 team was honored at the dedication of the new NISH football stadium in 2016. After school, Patton served in the US Army from 1951-53 in a Military Police unit that trained to be combat MPs. His unit was alerted three times they would be headed to Korea, but the war ended before being shipped out.
After getting out of the service, Patton worked in the oilfield, doing wireline work for many years and traveling around much of the country, which he enjoyed. At the end of his oilfield work he was inspecting pipelines and tanks at oil refineries.
“I never did retire,” Patton said. “They made me quit. I think I was 84 when I went on my last job.”
He’s been married to wife Lorraine (LeBlanc) since 1957 and the two have two sons and a daughter — oldest son Eddie and twins Chris and Cathy — and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Now he stays busy, and very active, in a variety of ways. He spends a lot of time doing artwork, painting copies of Mayan art and hieroglyphics that first caught his attention during a trip to Mexico in the early 1970s. His fascination with the Mayan civilization, and its artwork and architecture, eventually led him to start painting images from the Mayan culture.
“I was fortunate enough to go to Mexico, Mexico City, and the Mayan pyramids at Teotihuacan,” he said. “I went there and I walked the whole area and climbed halfway up on two of the pyramids.”
He also enjoys painting images based on cave and rock drawings and paintings from around the world.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research on the Mayan people in Central America,” he said. “They had a language of their own, hieroglyphs. I’ve done a lot of reproductions of them because they’re so interesting.”
He also enjoys making birdhouses, with some on display in front of his house.
“I’ve probably built 2,000 birdhouses, all different kinds,” Patton said. “I did it to stay out of trouble.”
Much of his time is spent at son Eddie’s shop, Bayou Woodworks, he said, adding he goes there almost every day because he can’t imagine sitting around the house doing nothing.
“I’m the head grunt over there,” Patton said. “I clean the shop regularly and I carry out the trash. I do a lot of sanding and help out with a lot of odd jobs around the shop.
“I think that’s why I’m still vertical.”