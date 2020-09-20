Memorial honoring Iberia veterans on way to becoming reality

A new memorial dedicated to honoring Iberia Parish veterans who fought and died in wartime is well on its way to completion.
The memorial, which will be located in Bouligny Plaza next to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, is a few months or so away from having the plaques of names installed, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said.
DeCourt said the project is currently seeing painting and paving done while waiting for the plaques with the names of more than 500 veterans to be installed at the memorial.
The mayor added that an exciting new addition will be a full replica of the liberty bell, for which organizers are still trying to secure funding.
The project has been in the hands of local veterans organizations for years, but after a lengthy amount of time where the project seemed to stall, New Iberia government took over the project.
The New Iberia City Council signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Veteran’s Association in December of last year. The IVA has been trying for years to raise money for the Bouligny Plaza memorial project, and had about $50,000 on hand when the agreement was signed.
The city added another $25,000 thanks to a one-time dividend check that was available for local projects, and local support has made up the rest of the expenses.
“This is something we’ve been working on for quite a long time, it’s taken quite a few twists and turns, but we are long overdue to have a memorial for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice,” DeCourt said last year.
The project has included leveling the depressed area of Bouligny Plaza where the monument is intended to be located. The leveling was meant to help with accommodations for the handicapped and to prevent injury.
A recently constructed wall has been the latest addition for the memorial, which will have the names of local veterans who gave their lives for the country.
The city recently finished up asking locals for all known names of veterans killed in action for the wall.
Those involved with the project are hoping for the creation of a veteran monument on par with other areas like Lydia, which has quite a large monument dedicated to veterans in the unincorporated area.