Local patriots showed out in full force to Bouligny Plaza Monday evening to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.
The Memorial Day Ceremony put on by the Iberia Veterans Association was also held to dedicate a brand new veterans monument that lists the names of local residents who died during wartime.
The monument, which has been years in the making, was obviously an attraction for many in Iberia Parish. The ceremony was one of the largest the IVA has ever put on, with over 100 people in the community showing up for the event.