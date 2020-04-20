The petroleum industry entered completely uncharted territory Monday as the price for oil fell into the negatives.
The one-month front-end futures for West Texas Intermediate crude oil finished trading at -37.63 a barrel. The overall crude future price for May delivery ended at -17.70, with June delivery dropping $4.60 to $20.03 a barrel.
“The crisis facing the industry is impossible to overstate,” Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs said early Monday, before the price of oil had gone into the negatives. “The global demand destruction of oil, caused by the worldwide shutdown of the economy, has sent prices to the lowest in history when adjusted for inflation. There is no magic pill that will save the thousands of jobs that will be lost, but we can immediately take steps to limit the losses.”
This is the first time the price of oil has ever dipped into negative territory. WTI crude had not traded in single digits since December, 1973. Omega LLC, a manufacturer at the Port of Iberia, cited low oil prices as the primary reason for it closing down its operation in a letter last week.
In his statement, Briggs said the price drop is a clarion call for policies more friendly to the petroleum industry.
“Until demand rebounds, if the industry is going to survive, we will need severance tax relief, royalty relief, and an end to the government sponsored coastal lawsuits," Briggs said. “State leaders must take comprehensive action immediately or we will lose an entire industry, and the jobs, wages, families and communities that are sustained by it.”
The full effects of the inverted pricing for oil are unclear. Aside from the supply issues, many loans that petrochemical companies have taken out are secured based on the price of oil. The lack of a market will also cause a shutdown of production if the oil cannot be sold.
“Many of our members are being told they cannot deliver crude in May due to storage constraints, and as a result have begun planning to shut in 100 percnet of their Louisiana production,” Briggs added. “It’s an absolute worst case scenario, a perfect storm.”