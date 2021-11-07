Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A COREY PORTER

Name: Corey Porter
Age: 52
Hometown: New Iberia
Experience:
Honorable Radioman Third Class in the US Navy during wartime in Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom; currently an investigator for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office; 28 years of experience as a Law Enforcement Officer having worked at Prairie View A&M University, Harris County Hospital District, New Orleans Police Department, Houston Police Department, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the New Iberia Police Department.
Why are you running for New Iberia City Marshal?
First, I am not a politician, so it took a while to realize that I have what it takes, as a member of the community and a law enforcement officer, to address issues plaguing our community. And I was also inspired by the words of the late John Lewis “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to do something.” I want to be able to do something for the City of New Iberia. The city needs change....positive change.
What is your vision for the Marshal’s Office?
Concerns that need to be addressed immediately are gun violence, the backlog of unserved warrants and outdated technology. I noticed the trend of violence in the City of New Iberia this year that is disturbing. Currently, the gunshots are ringing 3-5 days a week but had mostly stopped when I was the Criminal Investigation Commander (2019).
The Marshal’s Office is currently staffed by the most dedicated officers and administrators. So having the right tools in place gives their work greater impact. I would like to work with local agencies to make sure this office can resolve the backlog of unserved warrants, has updated computer software, vehicles, and additional full-time staff to better serve the Courts and the public.
Just as important is establishing a more proactive role at the community level in concert with non-profit and grassroots organizations to provide information about existing programs for victims of domestic and gun violence, warrant amnesty/payment programs, substance abuse and mental health outreach. These programs work, but folks may not have information or access to them. I want everyone to get involved so that you won’t have to go somewhere else “safer” or “better” and our officers can take pride in every community they protect.
What distinguishes you from the list of candidates currently running?
I don’t think that having a career as a law enforcement officer alone prepares you for the job of City Marshal. What does? The takeaways. My experiences in the Navy, NOPD, HPD, NIPD, and the Orleans DA’s Office taught me that successful leaders make service their number one priority. I believe in community involvement and engaging with our youth/young adults.
A strong bond between New Iberia residents and the Marshal’s Office will encourage collective problem solving. This requires consistent and meaningful access. We must bridge the police to the people.
What have you learned while campaigning for city marshal?
As a city, we have what it takes to be the gold standard across southwest Louisiana simply because of who we are as a community. With trust, cooperation, and solidarity I believe it can happen.