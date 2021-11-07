Meet the city marshal candidates: Q&A BRETT LANG

Name: Brett Lang
Age: 39
Experience:
Served as Deputy Marshal to the late Marshal Victor “Vic” Delcambre; patrol shift supervisor at Jeanerette Police Department; patrol deputy and human resource background investigator at Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office; detective in the bureau of investigations and Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force.
Why are you running for New Iberia City Marshal?
I am running for City Marshal because our city needs a City Marshal who is going to stand up for the citizens and hold the criminals accountable for their actions. I have a deep love for this city and want to help return it to a safe place for our children to grow up in.
What is your vision for the Marshal’s Office?
My vision for the City Marshal’s office is to restore it to a law enforcement agency that allows the citizens it serves to have a voice in the office. I believe a policed community is better served with input and oversight by its citizens. I plan to recruit members of the community to serve on a Citizen’s Advisory Board. The Board will offer council and guidance on matters dealing with the policing of our community as well as assisting with the interviewing of applicants. You will have a voice in the Marshal’s Office. After the hiring is omplete, you will see City Marshal units in your neighborhoods helping with patrolling your streets.
What distinguishes you from the list of candidates currently running?
My commitment to the City of New Iberia is what sets me apart from the other candidates. I am and have been active with different organizations and events throughout this city, not just when it’s time for an election. I have established a step by step plan to restore funding to the office so that we can service the community as we should. I am not looking to hold the office in order to fatten my pocket by collecting another retirement. I bring fresh ideas to the office that will advance the office for the betterment of our city. I am the only candidate with experience inside the Marshal’s Office. I served this city as a Deputy City Marshal to the late Marshal Victor “Vic” Delcambre.
What have you learned while campaigning for city marshal?
I have learned the citizens want a safer community to live in. They are tired of the politics and lip service they get every election. They want someone who is going to get in the office and do what they said they were going to do. I have also learned the bad actors who are terrorizing our city with the violence do not want me to be the City Marshal because I have made it very clear to them that I will not tolerate their behavior and will hold them accountable for their actions.