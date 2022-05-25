Hanson Memorial High School graduation held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 15, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin. Hanson’s Class of 2022 included 17 graduates.
Valedictorians were Collin Michael Faucheux, Miya Marie Hidalgo, Andy Van Mai and Riley Catherine Trahan. The salutatorian was Saige Nicole Gary. This Hanson Class of 2022 includes eight Distinguished Honor Graduates and has been awarded a combined total over $260,000.00 in scholarships.
Faucheux had a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is the son of Shane and Tanya Faucheux of Baldwin. Collin has been accepted to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he will major in Chemical Engineering.
Hidalgo had a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is the daughter of Hugh Hidalgo and Nicole Hidalgo. Miya plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in Pre-Dental Hygiene.
Mai had a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is the son of Thang and Ly Mai. Andy has been accepted to Louisiana Tech University in Ruston where he will major in Computer Science.
Trahan had a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is the daughter of Jay and Tara Trahan. Her plan after high school is to attend South Louisiana Community College in partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in Environmental Science.
Gary had a cumulative GPA of 3.767 and is the daughter of Francis and Felicia Gary. Her plan after high school is to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in Nursing.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022 at Hanson Memorial High School.