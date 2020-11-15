JEANERETTE — Jeanerette will be putting on an event for local residents to prepare meals for the elderly in the city on Wednesday.
The Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin, Jeanerette board members and local residents are staging the event.
Meals will be prepared for 250 people, with the event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any monetary donations that can be provided is appreciated, organizers said. The group also is seeking local residents to help prepare and deliver meals to those in need.
Checks can be made out to the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce and mailed to PO Box 31, Jeanerette, LA, 70544. Cash donations can be dropped off at city hall.