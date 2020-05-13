The firefighters of New Iberia Fire Department’s Station No. 2 on Weeks Street had a pleasant and tasty surprise Monday.
Volunteers from Solomon House delivered a meal to thank them not only for the work they do protecting the community, but also the additional time firefighters spent helping the food pantry with its food distribution efforts in recent weeks.
The firefighters were treated to chicken and spinach alfredo, a chef ‘s salad and sweet tea as thanks for all they do, Solomon House Executive Director Ellen Nora said.