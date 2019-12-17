Westgate High School faculty served more than their students Monday afternoon, as several teachers and Principal Neely Moore doled out food at McDonald’s Restaurant on Center Street to the delight of students and patrons.
The event, a fundraising opportunity for the school, was dubbed the Westgate McTeacher’s Night. Miller Management donated a percentage of all sales between 4 and 7 p.m. to Westgate’s teacher fund.
Moore and several educators and faculty members worked in various restaurant positions that ranged from making french fries and milkshakes to serving orders in the drive-thru.
Also on hand during the event were well-known McDonald’s characters like the Hamburglar and Grimace, who made themselves busy entertaining visitors and posing for pictures.
Moore and the Westgate crew bounced back and forth between various stations at the McDonald’s during the time slot, serving the Westgate customers and regular customers who walked through the doors or drove around the drive-through lane.
Raffles and door prizes also were part of the event.
Miller Management has been locally owned and operated since 1982, with its headquarters located in New Iberia.
“McTeacher’s Night is a fantastic opportunity for our organization to give back to the community that grants us the privilege of serving them on a daily basis,” marketing director Anthony Taylor said in a prepared statement.
Booths also were set up at the event to educate potential employees about the McDonald’s hiring process as well as information on the college tuition assistance program, Archways To Opportunity.