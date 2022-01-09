McNeese State University announced its honor roll and President’s Honor List for the fall semester and graduation list, with several Teche Area students among those earning the academic honors and degrees.
The honor roll lists undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 or B average while carrying 12 or more semester hours.
To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
Area honor roll students include New Iberia residents Drue A. Armentor, Joise Barlow, Kaleiah N. Fulgence, Tranae LaChelle Marks, Heather Renee Moreaux, Geomiya K. Obey, Emily A. Petry and Deanna Robinson; and St. Martinville residents Candace N. Guilbeau, Chantel B. Malveaux and Raeosha Renea Valsin.
Local President’s Honor List students include Rory A. Ronsonet of Loreauville and Shanee S. Adams of New Iberia.
The university conferred degrees on 573 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 157th commencement Dec. 10 in Burton Coliseum.
Those graduates include Treneice F. Butler of Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; and Amy Marie Carpenter of Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimberly L. Phillips of Franklin, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; LaMonique Washington of Franklin, Bachelor of General Studies; Jakyra L. Anthony of Loreauville, Bachelor of General Studies; Brooke Bryant of New Iberia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Tori La’cha Maziel of St. Martinville, Bachelor of General Studies.