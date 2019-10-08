The Queen’s Pageant for El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia, or the New Iberia Spanish Festival, was held Saturday evening at the Cyr Gates Center in City Park.
At the pageant, judges selected Emeri McLean of New Iberia as Miss Spanish Festival Queen V.
Other winners included Junior Spanish Festival Queen Chacelyn Peltier of New Iberia, Teen Spanish Festival Queen Kelsey Breaux of New Iberia, and Ms. Spanish Festival Queen Heather Johnson of St. Martinville.
Queens and courtiers from other area festivals were on hand to witness the competition.
The Spanish Festival celebrates New Iberia’s founding families.
The festival itself includes a wide range of activities from Spanish music and food to genealogy workshops.