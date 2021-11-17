Miller Management upgraded its Main Street McDonald’s location in New Iberia to welcome back dine-in regulars and attract new patrons.
The group is hosting a grand reopening Saturday to celebrate the hard work of community members, local construction crews, restaurant staff and loyal customers.
The renovated dining room offers state of the art amenities with self-order kiosks, modern furniture, thoughtful decor, open floor plan and a new front counter concept, according to a prepared statement.
“We are proud of the impact this remodel has had and will have on our local New Iberia Community,” the statement read. “The reconstruction created jobs in many forms. From labor costs to furniture and finishes we are pleased with the revenue this has been created for the city of New Iberia.
“Our new dining room also affords the community a space to eat and spend time with friends and family over a coffee or a Big Mac.”
Members of the Iberia Parish community are invited to attend the grand reopening celebration Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. KANE 107.5 will be onsite, as well as a New Iberia Fire Truck Meet and Greet and a ribbon cutting put on by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce.
Door prizes, giveaways and a cake cutting will be part of the event.
Miller Management has been locally owned and operated in the Acadiana area for more than 37 years with three generations of Miller family members having served the community.