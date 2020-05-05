Mayor Freddie DeCourt urged local residents to support local businesses and practice social distancing as the curve for COVID-19 begins to flatten.
At Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting, DeCourt said that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine have been extremely hard for local businesses, and local residents should try to support them while still being mindful of state and federal guidelines for managing the virus.
“Times are tough for small businesses, we need to support them,” DeCourt said. “They make up the backbone of our community and tax base, but more importantly they're our friends and family and that part of the community we lean on so often for fundraisers and events.”
The mayor said that although we “aren’t out of the woods yet” in regards to the public health crisis, cases in the state are starting to lessen.
“We’re flattening the curve, we have some hot pockets but for the most part we’re holding our own,” DeCourt said. “We’ve got to fight the battle on both levels, the virus itself and the community. We have to support our businesses and get to whatever the new normal is going to be.”
The mayor also congratulated the New Iberia Fire Department on their work after a fire struck the local synagogue on Weeks Street.
“They did a bang up job and went out of their way to save the religious artifacts, to really make sure the building was as preserved as it could be,” DeCourt said. “It’s not often I get to see them in action and they did a great job.”
In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a settlement for a lawsuit against a man who crashed into the Sliman Theater last year.
DeCourt said that the $40,088 settlement will be enough to fix damages to the marquee at the theater, and the work will be conducted by the same company who recently renovated the sign at the Sliman.
“The same company that restored the sign will be able to do this marquee,” he said. “We got prices from them and we’ll have enough to pull it off.”