Mayor’s husband asked to leave council meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — After a year of being legally required to stay away from Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, a bond against Lawrence “Nanny” Mitchell, Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s husband, has expired.
But an ordinance passed banning him from all city buildings after he entered a public meeting last year hasn’t, which is why he was asked to leave Monday night’s St. Martinville City Council meeting.
Mitchell was asked to leave the meeting after City Legal Counsel Allan Durand and Police Chief Ricky Martin realized that the ordinance was still in effect.
Mitchell threatened to “sue all of y’all” before leaving the meeting on his own.
No action was taken at Monday night’s meeting to rescind the ordinance, which means that it is still on the books and cannot be acted on until the council meets again next month.
The stay away order against Mitchell was put in place after he made a phone threat against Prosper in December of 2018. The order expired in January.