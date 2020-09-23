New Iberia residents will have a choice between mayor pro tem candidates come Nov. 3, and all three presented their vision of what they would like to do on the New Iberia City Council if elected Wednesday.
Ricky Gonsoulin, David Merrill and Paul Schexnayder took to the stage during the Geater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s second night of political forums for the November election.
Gonsoulin, a former two-term member of the Iberia Parish Council, described himself as an experienced public servant who would be able to easily translate his skills to New Iberia government.
Gonsoulin said his time on the council, as well as his time as a business owner in the parish, has given him an understanding of the problems in the community and how to fix them.
“I have the experience to be mayor pro tem, and I want to be a stakeholder in New Iberia as it moves forward and progresses,” he said.
Gonsoulin praised the budget surplus that was recently passed by the city council in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he wanted to continue New Iberia’s recent trent of fiscal responsibility.
Investing in the police department, infrastructure and roads were all part of Gonsoulin’s plan as mayor pro tem, as well as working in unison with parish government to fix some of those problems.
Merrill also touted his experience as a public servant in the parish. The candidate served two terms on District 4 of the New Iberia City Council before being termed out in 2016. Merrill said that as mayor pro tem, he would try to diversify the city and highlight the broad array of cultures that have contributed to the history of the city.
The former city councilman said he wanted to give more local options to city residents so that there would be less reason to go to Lafayette Parish, and also wanted to provide more things to do for the children of the parish.
“I have been working hard in this community a long time and want to diversity this community,” Merrill said.
Schexnayder, a local artist and teacher in New Iberia, said he has a long history of volunteering and coordinating project-based activities within the city and would like to bring that unique knowledge to the council as mayor pro tem.
Having helped build the Bayou Teche Museum and George Rodrigue Park, Schexnayder said he wanted to give New Iberia a new vision to help bring in more tourism while also adding to the city’s assets by investing in aquaculture and projects that would attract more people to the city.
“In this climate of our world it’s going to take someone who has a different perspective when looking at issues, and I think I can do that,” Schexnayder said.