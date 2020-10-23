When the candidates for New Iberia mayor pro tem appeared Wednesday before the Rotary and Optimist clubs, there was more respect and common ground than differences as far as their plans for the city’s future.
All agree that infrastructure is a concern, and that planning for the future of the city is a must. The support of the city’s newly reconstituted police department is a must. And growing new jobs and new industry has to happen if the city is to move forward.
What was interesting is that all three candidates differed in the philosophy they used to arrive at their platforms. Here’s what they said when asked what individual philosophies drove their campaigns.