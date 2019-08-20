ST. MARTINVILLE — Mayor Melinda Mitchell attempted to shut down Monday night’s city council meeting during a discussion of disciplinary action against her former chief administrative officer and minutes before two actions to discuss her handling of city employees came up on the agenda.
“This meeting is ADJOURNED!” Mitchell yelled as she banged the gavel. She gathered her papers and left the council chamber.
Two councilmen, District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson and District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, left the meeting as well, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper to assume the gavel with District 1 Councilman Michael Fuselier and District 3 Councilman Dennis Paul Williams remaining.
Tensions were high when the meeting began. The meeting room was packed, with an overflow crowd in the lobby of city hall. During the early phases of the meeting, which are usually not confrontational, Mitchell asked City Legal Counsel Allan Durand if Prosper and Fuselier were allowed to speak during the meetings after Fuselier walked over to Prosper’s seat.
“Yes, they can do that,” Durand said.
Votes on several basic issues, like the approval of a home occupation business, the hire of a new accounting specialist, were split 3-2, with Johnson and Joseph in opposition.
Joseph questioned why the city was not promoting from within. Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst said the current staff does not have the qualifications for the position.
“If I do not get someone in here who understands what is going on, you are going to lose this city,” Gutekunst said. “The legislative auditor is coming in and taking over.”
Other items, like a pay raise for Denia Kately and moving part-time employee Mac Thomassee to full time, received unanimous support.
A request from Gutekunst to revise the city’s policy for signing checks — to allow two signatories to approve a check in the mayor’s absence — became confused when Mitchell became defensive, although Gutekunst repeatedly said she wanted the policy changed only so issues did not arise in the future.
“If, God forbid, something should happen and you are not available to sign, we need to be able to conduct business,” Gutekunst explained. “Currently, our policy with our bank will not allow checks without your signature.”
After several rounds of debate, the council voted to change the city’s policy to allow for other signatories to sign checks if Mitchell would be unavailable for 24 hours and a check needed to be cut.
When the discussion of disciplinary action against Berard came up halfway through the agenda, things became unruly. Joseph and Mourice Smith, who had attempted to unseat Williams in the 2018 election, had been needling Williams throughout the first part of the meeting. Fuselier called Smith out over his interruptions.
“You understand you lost the election?” Fuselier asked before instructing Police Chief Ricky Martin to remove Smith if he continued to be a distraction.
Fuselier then read through a list of grievances against Berard, including issues raised while in his current position of zoning and safety manager as well as his time as CAO.
“I don’t know of one city that had a fourth of these problems,” Fuselier said. “And this is just in the last six months.”
“The problem is with the council micromanaging the mayor,” Mitchell said.
“No, the council hires fires and disciplines,” Fuselier said.
It was then that Mitchell stood and gaveled for an adjournment.
“You can’t end the meeting,” Prosper said.
After Mitchell left, Prosper changed seats to take her place. On the advice of Durand, the council moved to table action against Berard until its next meeting, when the full list of grievances and a motion to terminate his employment could be prepared.
The council also approved a resolution to have Durand file a report with the state Ethics Board over Mitchell’s use of city workers to perform work on her property over the Easter weekend.
The council then passed an ordinance to prevent Mitchell from moving employees into positions outside of their department and job description without council approval.
“She’s taking people we hire as mechanics to work upstairs in city hall, doing I don’t know what,” Fuselier said. “No mayor has ever done something like this.”
The council also addressed Mitchell’s handling of employee suspensions. She had suspended Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet without pay last week after he slammed a door after a meeting in her office. The council changed that suspension to a paid one.
The council also learned that it has run up $55,000 in fees with accounting firm Faulk and Winkler with three months of last fiscal year’s books left to close out.
“We are looking at $80,000 before we are finished,” Fuselier said.
Faulk and Winkler was brought in to clean up after Berard resigned from the CAO position in April immediately before a meeting to discuss his job performance.