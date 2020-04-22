Several local businesses have experienced confusion about whether or not they’re allowed to open, which Mayor Freddie DeCourt sought to clear up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
DeCourt said he has gotten numerous calls about a proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding the businesses currently allowed to open.
According to a prepared statement, DeCourt said the proclamation identifies activities listed as essential while also identifying nonessential businesses that are to remain closed to the public.
“I contacted the governor’s office and asked about businesses that are not on the essential list and not on the list of businesses that must remain closed,” DeCourt said.
The governor’s office responded that any business not on either list may continue operations, as long as the business only uses essential employees, has minimal contact with the public, has a 10-person limitation and observes proper social distancing measures.
DeCourt added that Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has authority in emergency measures to issue orders and any business activity must comply with the terms of his second amended public notice which includes a section dealing with retail operations, golf courses, banking and construction projects.
“We believe that the parish president will be issuing additional guidance in the next few days and we need to do our best to follow it,” DeCourt said.
DeCourt added that everything that is allowed is not safe or smart.
“Even where activity is allowed we need to make sure that we try to minimize the risks to employees and the public,” he said. “Depending on the business, that might include curb service, masks and other measures.”