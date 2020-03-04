Mayor hopes bond for fire department paves way for bigger things

The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved a resolution to give preliminary approval to a million dollar bond that Mayor Freddie DeCourt hopes will pave the way for a much bigger bond down the road that will start to fix New Iberia’s roads.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council authorized its financial counsel to submit an application to the State Bond Commission for a $1,250,000 bond that will be used for equipment for the New Iberia Fire Department.
Jason Akers with Foley & Judell said the city has been paying for refunding bonds since 2015 that is coming close to being completely paid off, and city officials saw a chance for a new bond to be floated.
“Talking with the mayor and (Finance Director) Kevin Zerangue, there are still needs that are still around and one is the fire department,” Akers said. “Proceeds of these bonds will be used for purchasing fire trucks and fire equipment for the department.”
Once the bond is approved by the State Bond Commission, a request for proposals will be sent to local banks and an ordinance will be voted by the council closer to finalization. Akers said the funds should be available by mid-May.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that the city previously allocated about $450,000 for the purchase of a fire truck this fiscal year, but issuing a bond would be the quicker option and the $450,000 could be used another way.
“We had budgeted $450,000 to buy trucks this year,” DeCourt said. “With that we could get one truck this year and we still haven’t figured out how to get air packs. This gives them everything they need. By May, we can order two fire trucks and air packs.”
DeCourt said he would like to see the previous funding allocated to the NIFD and use half of it to hire engineers to begin looking at repairing roads in New Iberia.
“The bigger discussion is when can we float a bond for roads,” DeCourt said. “It’s been awhile since the city can afford a road program, and we’re not there yet but we’re getting close. At the end of 2021 we would be able to float a bond for our roads.”
DeCourt said he would like to hire the engineers to create a plan for a road program now, so when the bond is available to fund a program, engineers will be able to start as soon as possible.
“We really need $10 million,” DeCourt said. “One-hundred thousand will cover one block and no contractor is coming to do one block. We need $10 million to do a road program, it won’t cover every road but it will be a good start.”