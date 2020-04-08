The New Iberia City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday evening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to approve essential business and assure local residents that city government is still working.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said because the state quarantine order has been in effect, City Hall has operated with staff alternating shifts and working from home when possible.
“We’ve tried to think of everything we can to keep it business as usual in this city, but it has gotten very weird,” DeCourt said at the meeting. “It has not been an easy thing but we’re doing it.”
City Council members sat 6 feet apart from each other at the meeting as a way to practice social distancing but also get business done for the city. Masks were worn by the mayor, council members and staff as a safety precaution.
“Everyone in my staff, every employee we have, we’re working, we’re productive, trying to stay safe, we’re out there,” DeCourt said.
One of the main focuses of the administration right now, the mayor said, was to help local businesses, as much as possible, that are suffering due to the stay-at-home order.
“We’ve opened 60-something new stores in the past few years, now we’ve got to shift gears and worry about our existing stores,” he said. “We’ve got to focus on the businesses that have given our community life for years. We’ve all banded together and are beginning to look at what’s coming down the pipe.”
DeCourt said local leaders have been trying to keep local business owners abreast of all loans and financial opportunities that are available in the midst of the pandemic.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said city government can only follow the lead of the orders that Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has given in terms of curfew orders and restrictions.
“New Iberia is a small town with a bunch of small businesses,” Doerle said. “We don’t have a big business that carries us. We have a bunch of small businesses.
“I don’t know what else to say but shop local when you can shop. We’re all struggling and the worst thing that can happen is we lose businesses when things are going so great.”
DeCourt said he is looking at potential infrastructure improvements if federal funds do become available to help maintain local governments and communities.
“If money is going to come down from President Trump and this is the biggest thing since the New Deal, let’s take advantage and start looking at infrastructure needs like drainage projects and road projects.”
The mayor also said he has been in constant contact with other nearby mayors and parish presidents to share information and keep connected during the pandemic.
In other business, the City Council approved:
• The completion of City Hall access control upgrade project.
• Accepting the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Environmental Audit report.
• A recommendation to subdivide property on Louisiana 14 known as New Iberia Hospitality LLC.