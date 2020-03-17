ST. MARTINVILLE — Even though she wasn’t at Monday’s St. Martinville City Council meeting, Mayor Melinda Mitchell was the center of attention as the council discussed several issues, including a lack of responsiveness on funds going to projects, the use of city police personnel for escort duty and alleged harassment of an employee.
Mitchell was not in attendance because of a family medical issue, according to one of the councilmen. Two other councilmen — District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson and District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph, both allies of Mitchell — also were absent.
Also notably absent was the public. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only those individuals who were directly involved as council, counsel, staff or witnesses in the meeting, along with media representatives, were allowed.
Mike Martin, a supervisor in the city’s Public Works Department, gave a letter to council members laying out three allegations Mitchell made against him in recent weeks. Martin said not only did the mayor bypass the regular chain of command to specifically target him, but the mayor’s husband has snooped around his house taking pictures of a set of fiberglass stairs Martin said he picked up while clearing a city street of trash.
“I understand the mayor’s husband came onto my property to take pictures of thrown-away steps,” Martin said in his letter. “This is more harassment because Mr. Mitchell has been ordered not to have contact with city workers, namely myself, and also had a restraining order because of a threat to a city councilman.”
Martin also detailed a meeting he had with Mayor Mitchell which she was seven hours late for to discuss accusations against Martin.
“The mayor accused me of three different incidents, none of which are valid,” read District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier from Martin’s letter. “I waited an entire day to meet with the mayor at the barn with Mr. (Brian) Touchet (the Public Works maintenance supervisor) at the mayor’s request and she never showed up. We wasted an entire day when I could have simply gone to her office.”
Martin said that in addition to the issue of the discarded steps at his house, the mayor accused him of using city materials and a city vehicle to do private work on the weekend.
“I explained to the mayor that those small fittings are not used by the city,” Fuselier read. “She made a point to search my city truck and the barn for those fittings. This type of harassment was done in front of my fellow city workers.”
The third accusation, Martin wrote, was that he was rude to a city customer.
“I was never rude or disrespectful to the lady,” Martin wrote. “Several fellow workers can attest to this.”
After his presentation to the council, Martin said he may have no choice but to file a lawsuit to stop the harassment.
“I’m not going to have a choice but to file,” Martin said. “When she targets you, she don’t stop.”
Fuselier asked City Legal Counsel Allan Durand if there was any exposure to the city if Martin filed a lawsuit against the city.
“If he sues the mayor personally, the city will pay for her attorney if she wins,” Durand said. “If she loses, she will have to cover the costs.”
The council also discussed the use of two city police vehicle and two police officers — one on overtime — to escort the mayor and a group of women in a convoy to Baton Rouge for a International Woman’s Day meeting on March 5.
“This is just way beyond the pale,” Fuselier said.
The council passed a resolution to have Mitchell pay the $590 to cover the costs involved in the escort duty. The council also issued a verbal reprimand to Police Chief Ricky Martin and Assistant Chief Joseph Nedie for allowing the officers to perform the escort duty.
“I understand she asked you to do this escort duty,” Prosper said. “But that is not in the scope of work of the police department of St. Martinville. The scope is to protect and serve the people of St. Martinville.”
The council passed a resolution that would require the police chief to get council approval for any non-emergency escort duty outside the parish with the exception of school bus escorts for activities and trips.
Durand defended Martin and Nedie, saying that the city’s charter requires them to follow the mayor’s direction.
“The mayor has significant power over the police department,” Durand said. “Unless she asks them to do something that is obviously illegal, they have to comply.”
As for the issues with monies not being released for projects that had already been approved, the council passed a resolution authorizing Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst to sign checks if there was a need in order to keep city crews working.