Masks for students donated to Iberia public schools as start of school year approaches

With Iberia Parish public schools returning this week, faculty and staff are doing what they can to prepare for what will most likely be an interesting school year.
With Phase 2 still in effect to mitigate the damages of the COVID-19 virus still plaguing the state, the school board has created several precautions for students and faculty for the coming school year, including the wearing of masks for public school students.
Iberia Industrial Development Foundation Director Mike Tarantino gave the school district 2,000 face masks for students to wear when school is back in session Friday.
Tarantino said the shipment is just the first, with another 2,000 on the way for Iberia Parish’s school population.
“We as a business community decided to step up and do what we could do to help getting masks for our students,” Tarantino said at an Aug. 5 school board meeting. “We started a face mask drive to encourage businesses around the community to contribute.”
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said she was thankful for the donation, and said that it would be helpful to students venturing back to school for the new year.
“It is with heartfelt thanks that the Iberia Parish School District extends to the community for the most generous donation of masks for our students,” Laviolette said Friday. “It will provide them one of the three most critical safety measures for returning to school.
Apart from masks, schools also will be employing temperature checks, sanitizing stations, socially distanced classrooms.
It also comes with a hybrid-learning system that the school district will be employing. The system will set students in high schools into two separate groups that will be going to school on separate days, while the other group will be making use of virtual learning on the days they are not there.
Orientation for students began in late August and are finishing up Tuesday for middle and high school students.