New Iberia police officers were called to Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting after parents protesting state mask mandates refused to leave the room.
Tensions erupted after local resident Mia Boyer planned to speak to the school board about issues relating to COVID-19 mask mandates in Iberia schools, but was not allowed since there was no agenda item related to masks at the meeting.
“I found out 30 minutes before the meeting that unless the topic you wanted to speak on is on the agenda, you couldn’t speak,” Boyer said.
Several people in the audience, most of whom were not wearing facemasks, took the refusal of the board to allow a speaker personally.
“Cowards,” one person yelled to the board.
Board President Elvin Pradia ultimately addressed the crowd himself, telling them that if they refused to wear a mask they would have to leave.
“We have masks here for you, if you refuse there’s the door,” Pradia said.
“Do you realize you work for us,” someone asked.
“I’m not going to entertain this,” Pradia responded.
Kelly Beasley said the parents who attended the meeting were not part of any group, but were simply “parents who are fed up.”
“We’ve had enough,” Beasley said. “My 7-year-old is being refused a public education because he won’t put a mask on. They’re treating the mandate like it’s a buffet.”
Beasley said she became passionate about the issue following her son being put in an isolation room on the first day of school while he was crying.
“The principal can hide behind ‘It’s my job’ until you abuse my son,” she said. “We’ve had enough.”
Several New Iberia police officers showed up during the meeting, and after talking with board members and parents. No arrests were made.
“Y’all figure it out because we’re not going to go back and forth,” he said.
Board member Brad Norris suggested that an agenda item be placed at the next meeting to address the mask mandates, which garnered applause from the audience.
The scene was reminiscent of a protest held at the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting earlier Wednesday, where maskless protesters chanting “No more masks” led to an early adjournment.
Iberia Parish schools, just like schools across the state, are currently observing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandate that was enacted earlier this month for all indoor public spaces including school campuses.
Louisiana is currently dealing with record levels of the COVID-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant’s emergence in the area.
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said after the meeting that the school district will continue to observe the governor’s mask mandates as advised