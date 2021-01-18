Several organizations came together at West End Park Monday to provide special COVID-19 masks and testing to the community.
The Massachusetts-based company AIS connected with the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations and LifeGrief Support Ministry to provide thousands mask to the Iberia Parish community through the “Mask Up My Charity” initiative.
The initiative is meant to keep people safe with high quality, washable and reusable face masks sewn by AIS employees and volunteers from around the country, with the overall goal to sew and donate one million face masks to first responders and those at risk.
Organizer Robby Bethel said West End Park was busy from 8 a.m. to Monday afternoon with people asking for the masks to give to their families and friends while also getting tested for COVID-19.
New Iberia City Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid was also present to help with the initiative, as well as LifeGrief Support Ministry Director Rosalind Bobb and Carolyn Deal.
“We’ve been giving away a lot of masks as well as people taking their tests,” Johnson-Reid said at the event. “It’s been nice.”
Bethel said the location of the event had special significance due to Martin Luther King holiday. The West End Center usually holds a special MLK ceremony commemorating the life and legacy of King, but had to cancel this year due to COVID-19.
Instead, Bethel said organizers wanted to spend the day in service helping the community with masks and testing in dedication to the holiday.
“This really means a lot to us,” Bethel said.