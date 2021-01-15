The usual array of events in the Teche Area dedicated to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
MLK Day ceremonies take place in almost every Teche Area municipality during this year, but organizers have had to cancel the events due to rising cases as a result of the virus.
In New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony that typically takes place at West End Park was canceled. The event, held at the center at West End Park, was one of the largest ceremonies in the area and typically featured a long list of speakers, pastors and musicians who would speak and sing to commemorate King.
The village of Loreauville confirmed that it would also not be partaking in MLK Day ceremonies this year as well. Organizers Michael and Joyce Sorrell made the public announcement earlier this week that the march and service that usually takes place would not be happening as a result of COVID-19.
A spokeswoman at the city of Franklin said Thursday that the annual MLK event held in Franklin would not be taking place as well.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. King’s birthday is Jan. 15.