By a pretty wide margin, Fernest “Pacman” Martin was re-elected as Jeanerette city marshal and will be serving another six years in office.
Martin won the election with a whopping 62 percent of the vote, defeating opponents Terrance “Big Moe” Moore and Samuel Wise III. The unofficial turnout for the race was 63.1 percent, with Martin garnering 1,659 votes.
The marshal said Tuesday that he was grateful for the chance to serve another term in the position and has big plans for the marshal’s office as well.
How confident were you going into election night?
We were pretty confident. We think our work over the last 12 years in the marshal’s office and the last 23 years as a law enforcement agent spoke for itself in Jeanerette. We felt good. We felt like we had done some good things with the direction of the marshal’s office.
How does it feel to have won with such a huge amount of support?
You know what, the numbers there just validated what we thought all along. We are very grateful for the opportunity to serve in the marshal’s office and we can’t say enough about the people of Jeanerette who came out to vote. I want everyone to know I appreciate it, I’m excited and I can’t wait to serve the people of Jeanerette for another six years.
Do you have any plans for the marshal’s office in the near future?
We have a lot going on right now. I recently met with a young lady who wants to help coordinate a youth program dealing with after school stuff, dealing with social skills and homework and maybe trying to give necessary counseling to try to deter bad behavior. We have a former teacher on board and we’re excited about that. We also have an internship program right now with students from UL. We have a whole curriculum where they work a certain amount of hours in patrol, a certain amount of hours in the courtroom and understand the whole system so they can see all aspects of the system and decide if this is what they want to do.