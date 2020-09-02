Two of the three candidates for New Iberia city marshal took to the front of the room Wednesday for a forum held during the Optimist/Rotary Clubs' regular meeting.
Candidate Brett Lang and incumbent Tony Migues, who was elected to the role last year following the death of long-time Marshal Vic Delcambre, fielded several questions from the clubs regarding their vision of the office and its future. Candidate Corey Porter was not at the forum.
Migues, a military veteran and former superintendent for the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department, has been city marshal for close to a year. Migues said working in law enforcement has been a passion his entire life and working in the position has led him to help his community.
“The marshal's office has so many ways to help this community and assist what's already in place,” Migues said. “We’ve been able to assist them in ways that's never happened before.”
Lang, a former marshal under Delcambre, has worked in several law enforcement departments across Iberia Parish. Lang said his reason for running was to give the marshal’s office a progressive vision that is in line with neighborhood marshal’s offices.
“New Iberia is selling itself short,” he said. “If you look at neighboring communities you see units, you see certified police officers in the community, we don't have that.”
Lang said there were currently only two post-certified officers in the marshal’s office, and if elected he would hire more. Having non post-certified people in the marshal’s office who were riding in marked cars was a liability to the city, he said.
“They have no way to protect themselves, it’s a liability to the city,” Lang said.
Migues responded that the two marshal’s vehicles that were donated by the city are driven by himself and the one other certified officer.
“I don’t know where that information came from,” he said.
Both agreed that finances were the biggest issues facing the office currently. The marshal's office gets its revenue from tickets written by local enforcement.
Migues said that he is currently trying to get grants that would add some improvements to the office, and has also managed to be frugal with spending.
Lang suggested the creation of a probation office where community service would be under the purview of the marshal’s office, which would generate additional revenue to the department.
The two disagreed when asked if the marshal’s office should concentrate more on civil law than criminal matters. Lang said the marshal’s office has the authority to work on criminal matters if needed, and victims of theft should deserve to be given restitution.
Migues countered that the New Iberia Police Department should be the ones working criminal cases, and the role of the marshal’s office was to assist them on the civil side.
“Our job is to serve papers to the court,” Migues said. “We’ve been chipping away at the 3,000 warrants that were on the books. Let’s assist the PD and let them work the homicides.”