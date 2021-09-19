A crane helps position the front of the marquee for the Essanee into place as the restored sign is attached to the front of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s home as part of the theater’s renovations.
A worker for GibKo helps install the marquee above the entrance to the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia on Friday.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
The Essanee Theater name is spelled out in neon letters on the restored marquee.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
Work on the exterior marquee of the Essanee Theater on Iberia Street is coming along nicely, with workers putting up major renovations Friday.
The old marquee was disassembled in March and Essanee officials have been waiting for the new one to arrive for several months so it could be installed.
The improvements come thanks to a $50,000 state grant received last year. The renovations include marquee housing and lighting restoration, replacing the metal ceiling under the canopy, modifying the exterior masonry at the canopy to install flashing, restoring the canopy supports and electric upgrades for the marquee.
With the new marquee, the Essanee joins the Sliman Theater, around the corner on Main Street, in lighting up the New Iberia downtown with its restored neon signage. But the new marquee on Iberia Street is only the most visible portion of the ongoing renovations at the Iberia Performing Arts League’s home base.
Although the pandemic slowed the IPAL season down, the group used the time in good stead. Other work to the facility, especially to the backstage area and green room, was undertaken during the COVID-driven closure of the theater, with most of the costs being borne either through donations or sweat equity the group’s members provided.
“We are very lucky that we have such a talented group,” IPAL board member Kathryne Delcarpio said during a fundraiser at the theater over the summer. “Members did most of the work, which was wonderful. It is hard to do this sort of renovation when you are between shows, so the shutdown was a blessing to us in that way.”
The theater group has also held several fundraisers, but because grants were available for the sign and some interior renovations, those monies were able to be dedicated to operating costs and “jump-starting” the upcoming season of performances after the COVID closure period.
The latest IPAL offering, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” opens on Sept. 24. A preview of the show will be featured in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Iberian.
Community Editor Dwayne Fatherree contributed to this story.