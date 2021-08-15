Blessing New Iberia put on its bi-monthly Market at Ramada event Saturday with a back to school twist.
Organizer Monica Fontenette said the organization has been partnering with the Ramada Inn for several years to host craft vendor events for the local community.
“We’ve been doing it for years,” Fontenette said. “This year we started doing it every other month, and this month we’re going to give away school supplies.”
Vendors were lined up inside and outside the Ramada, most of whom were selling handmade products and ready-to-purchase items for those wandering into the hotel throughout the afternoon.
The Ramada is one of the largest hotels in New Iberia, and offers space that many local organizations use throughout the year to put on similar events as well as speaking events.
The most space was taken up in the conference room of the hotel, where organizers and event-goers spent the afternoon displaying and perusing wares from a variety of craftsmen and artisans from the local area.
Members of local fire departments were on-hand, as well as Marshall the Fire Dog to educate and entertain children attending the event, and a children’s bingo game was also part of the fun throughout the day.
The vendor events usually draw between 20 to 30 vendor spots, Fontenette said, and those distributing goods sold everything from kettle corn to makeup and clothing.
“It’s been going good,” first time vendor Juquita Austin, a West Baton Rouge resident said at the event.
Blessing New Iberia is a local social organization that performs community events throughout the year. One of their notable programs is an effort to support children going to school by getting volunteers and parents to encourage them off the bus while they’re walking into the school building.
Fontenette said the Ramada Market will take place again in October, where a Trunk or Treat will also be available for children, and the organizers have already agreed to be part of the Very Berry Christmas event in December.