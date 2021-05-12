Several state and regional dignitaries, as well as other family and friends, will join the Teche Area community this afternoon to celebrate New Iberia’s native daughter, Kathleen Marie Babineaux Blanco, as a historic marker is erected in her honor on Bouligny Plaza.
Although she is known to the rest of the world as Louisiana’s first (and only, so far) woman governor, Blanco’s impact on the Teche Area far preceded her life in the Governor’s Mansion.
She attended high school at Mt. Carmel, on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Later, after earning her business education degree from the newly rechristened University of Southwestern Louisiana, she would teach business at Breaux Bridge High School.
She also spent nearly two decades as a stay-at home mom, raising her six children, before seeking public office in the early 1980s.
In the two decades prior to her taking the oath of office as the 54th governor of the state in 2004, she served in the state House of Representatives, as a member of the state Public Service Commission and two terms as lieutenant governor under her predecessor, Gov. Mike Foster.
Tosday, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is scheduled to deliver comments on Blanco, her career and achievements as part of the dedication ceremony for the marker. Family members, including Blanco’s daughter, Karmen Blanco Hartfield, are also scheduled to talk about the impact the former governor had on the community at large, as well as their lives in particular.
Additionally, former state Poet Laureate Darrell Bourque, who Blanco nominated to the post in 2007, will read a poem that he wrote, “The Governance of Power,” for her funeral in 2019.
Attendees at the event will be led to the marker in a second line with the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band providing the music. Also performing will be Katelyn Gulotta, who will sing her rendition of former Gov. Jimmy Davis’ “You Are My Sunshine,” a favorite of Blanco.
The marker itself is being placed as a project of the Iberia Preservation Alliance thanks to a donation from Blanco’s sister, Priscilla Cadwell, and her husband, John Cadwell. One side features the traditional brown and brass lettering, denoting Blanco’s service as the state’s first female governor and her wish to be remembered more for “deep faith in God, her strong commitment to family, and her life-long love of Louisiana” than for her public service. The reverse of the marker features a photo of Blanco etched into the finish, with details of her offices held in service to the state.
The unveiling of the marker will be followed by an invitation-only reception.
In addition to the marker, Blanco will also be honored with the first exhibit in the Bayou Teche Museum’s new “Doc” Voorhies addition. According to Bayou Teche Museum Executive Director Marcia Patout, the museum has received Blanco’s desk and chair from her time as governor and will use that as a centerpiece for the exhibit. Patout said the new wing, along with the Blanco exhibit, is expected to be open by the summer of 2022.