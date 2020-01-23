Mardi Gras season kicks off in Acadiana this weekend with New Iberia’s very own Bayou Mardi Gras Parade.
The event is the first Mardi Gras parade of the season, and offers a family-friendly venue in downtown New Iberia. Music, floats and throws are all part of the action.
Mike Wattigny of the Bayou Mardi Gras Association answered some questions about the parade for those who may not be familiar with it, as well as shared what he’s most excited about in this year’s festivities.
What is the Bayou Mardi Gras Association and how did it get started?
The Bayou Mardi Gras Association was founded by four friends that wanted to ensure that Iberia Parish has a Mardi Gras Parade to feature our beautiful downtown New Iberia area, bring commerce to the stores, restaurants and nightlife and allow all of our residents to take part in the a family friendly Mardi Gras Celebration.
In years past, the Krewe of Andalusia had sponsored a parade. When the parade became too burdensome for a single Mardi Gras krewe to host, Andalusia was forced to drop the parade. That is when Pat Norris, Beau Beaullieu, myself and Wess Robison took on the task of re-igniting Mardi Gras krewes, businesses, non-profits and neighbors to form a parade to replace that was lost.
In order to start and continue to build the parade, the four board members found innovative ways to support costs such as security, insurance, rentals and other logistics necessary to host the parade. Since its inception, the Bayou Mardi Gras Association has hosted an annual fundraiser to help support the parade and lower participant costs. The community support has made it possible to continue to build this parade into something the entire parish can be proud of. Typically, the New Iberia Parade is the first Mardi Gras Parade of the season in Acadiana, and is known for opening up the Mardi Gras season.
What distinguishes the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade from other Acadiana Mardi Gras parades?
The Bayou Mardi Gras Association is unique from other Acadiana Mardi Gras parades by design. Each year, the four board members work to add a different and unique feature to the parade.
Last year, board members worked with a group promoting organ donation to help raise awareness for a local resident in need of a kidney. We have always believed in the concept of “parading for a purpose.” While some see the event simply as a parade, we saw it as more. At the time of the first parade, there was a concern about the continued migration out of New Iberia to other communities. The success of the Bayou Mardi Gras’ first parade was touted by many as a catalyst to many other positive events and organizations that followed.
How many people/floats are involved in this year’s parade?
Currently, this year’s Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade has a total of 50 entries.
This includes 15 floats, dance schools, marching bands, pageant royalty and many more surprises. New participants this year include a group official Mardi Gras Indians from New Orleans, additional marching bands, and for the first time, Jockameaux, our new mascot.
Returning this year is the Fat City Drum Corp, a New Orleans Saints drum team that performs before, after and during Saints home games and the SuperOne “Super Cart.”
What are you excited for this year?
There are many reasons we are excited this year. First of all, the weather is going to be perfect. Next, the crowds were huge last year, and we expect another great turnout. Additionally, the feedback from participants has been very positive and we anticipate a crazy amount of throws from the floats.
To celebrate Jockameaux’s first parade, each float will be given a limited amount of a special edition Bayou Mardi Gras Association beads to throw. Finally, to top all of that off, we have added a marching band competition within the parade. Each school marching band will play in front of a panel of judges located at the Bouligny Plaza gazebo. The judges will award points for technical music, performance and spirit. First and second place will receive a cash prize, with the winner getting bragging rights throughout the year.
The parade will roll at 6 p.m. this Saturday. The route starts at the intersection of Main Street and Ann Street, and marches through Downtown New Iberia.
If you need more information, contact us through our website, www.bayoumardigras.com, our email: bayoumardigras@gmail.com, or call Kelly at 367-2844.