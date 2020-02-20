ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville’s Newcomers Club celebrates its 60th anniversary with Mardi Gras-in on da Bayou Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. in front of City Hall, 120 S. New Market St.
Event-goers can expect to enjoy music, a local dancing group, food and craft vendors, children’s activities and a Mardi Gras costume contest.
Leon Chavis and the Zydeco Flames take the stage from 4-7 p.m., and DJ Kyla Boo will be providing some great dancing music in between.
Organizer Clara Jean-Baptiste said the festival is a product of the Newcomers Club, who have been in existence in St. Martinville for more than 60 years. The festival began after the annual Newcomer’s Club Parade was canceled and members sought different ways to celebrate the Mardi Gras season in St. Martinville.
Initially started to teach comportment to young ladies entering beauty pageants, the club continues to support children and families through scholarships and assistance to victims of fire, among other community activities, Jean-Baptiste said.
She also said that more kid-friendly activities are being sought this year, such as face painting and possibly other activities.
Craft and food vendors are also still being accepted for the event.
Interested food and craft vendors can contact Clara Jean-Baptiste at 380-6031 or at nitroandbat@aol.com to sign up or for further information. Beer and daiquiris will be sold, and no ice chests will be allowed.
The celebration is open to the public and will have free admission.