Marcus Jones 5K to raise funds for 100 Black Men of St. Mary scholarships

MORGAN CITY — The annual Marcus Jones/100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish 5k Fun Run/Walk for Scholarships will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 beginning at 8 a.m.
The race is part of the 84th annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.
Medals and awards will be presented for age 13 & under male & female; 14-24 male & female; 25-34 male & female; 35-44 male & female; 45-54 male & female; 55-64 male & female; 65-74 male & female; 75-80+ male and female.
Entry forms can be downloaded at http://www.kbze.com/2019a.html.
The race winds itself through historic Morgan City, much of which has been seen recently worldwide on the Travel Channel’s Ghosts of Morgan City series.
The first male and female to cross the finish line wins $300 each. Male and female second- and third-place finishers will receive trophies.
The race is named for Marcus Jones, 74, an avid runner who continues the sport daily. He will be present and participate in the race.
The race is a benefit for the scholarship fund of 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish. For more information on the race or the organization, please call 100 Black Men of St. Mary President Clarence Robinson Jr. at 985-255-9775.