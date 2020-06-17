Brooke Scelfo Marcotte has announced her intent to run for the soon-to-be vacant District 1 seat for the New Iberia City Council.
Marcotte is the daughter of Jennifer and Kenny P. Scelfo Sr. of Franklin. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Jeremy Marcotte, for 13 years. Together they have one son, Parker.
Marcotte works as an LPN registered in sleep medicine at Noel Sleep Center, where she has been employed for over eight years. She also serves as a member of the Louisiana Academy of Sleep Medicine Publications Committee.
According to a prepared statement, Marcotte has taken personal responsibility to make her community stronger for many years. She currently serves in many volunteer roles including the Daspit Elementary Parent Lighthouse chair, Acadian Acres Neighborhood Watch chair and member of the Parent Advisory Council for the Iberia Parish School District. She also volunteers at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she is a parishioner, and serves as assistant coach of her son’s baseball team.
If elected, Marcotte plans to focus on improving safety within the city of New Iberia by enhancing proactive surveillance and equipping police officers with additional tools and training needed to respond to all varieties of situations they encounter in their work, according to the statement.
Marcotte said she looks forward to continuing to work for her community and hopes to represent District 1 with local support on November 3.