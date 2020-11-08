Marcotte looking forward to working with people as council member

Although her name wasn’t on last Tuesday’s election ballot, Brooke Marcotte is as excited as every other newly elected official about beginning her first term as a New Iberia city councilwoman.
The District 1 resident ran for the position after current Councilwoman Natalie Lopez was set to be termed out of office. A vital organizer in District 1’s neighborhood watch program, Marcotte said the choice to be a council member seemed like a natural decision and she is looking forward to the challenge.
What was it like running unopposed?
I did expect someone to run against me, there were two older men involved in our neighborhood watch who approached me and said they were interested in running. When they found out that I was running, they decided to throw their support for me instead. We’re in District 1, which is a very politically involved district. Our clerk of court and city marshal live in District 1, so it was surprising that no one ran against me.
How have you been preparing for the job?
I’ve been active in my community for three years with the neighborhood watch, that’s what prompted me to run. Over the last three years people were asking me for our city councilwoman’s phone number, and I knew she was term limited and tried it. I’ve definitely spoken with the mayor, we seem to be on the same page. We want to continue the growth we’ve been having.
What are you excited about going into the role of city councilwoman?
I really enjoy working with people. I’m a nurse because I like working with people, to me it’s just going to be an extension of that caring for people but in a different way. I have been asked by neighbors to take their blood pressure before so I guess I have been caring for them. I’m excited to go in and get started.