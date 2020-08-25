Marco dissipates, Laura strengthens in Gulf

The novelty act duo of Marco and Laura is no more. As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday, Marco had dissipated to a depression and was no longer on the map.
But older sibling Laura was gaining strength and setting sights on the Gulf Coast. The storm is now projected to come ashore as a deadly major storm.
Satellite imagery Tuesday evening showed Laura’s ragged, overcast center had developed into a curved convective band that wrapped almost all the way around a cloud-filled, banding-type eye. One possible reason for the change is a tongue of dry air that infiltrated the cyclone just west of the central convection.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 25.0
north, longitude 89.0 west. Laura was moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today. The hurricane should approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts tonight, and move inland late tonight or Thursday morning.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters predict the storm to continue to intensify during the next 24 hours, with only the possibility of more dry air to impede its progress.
Even though models show Laura will encounter increasing southwesterly shear in the last 6 to 12 before landfall, it is still expected to come ashore packing 100-mph winds, making it a major hurricane at landfall, then weaken rapidly afterward as it moves north and then to the east.
According to the NHC, there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge with large and dangerous waves producing potentially catastrophic damage from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River, including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system. The storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas as water levels begin to rise today.
Hurricane-force winds are expected tonight in the warning area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, where the storm’s strongest winds will occur. Hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.
The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding along with small streams overflowing their banks will increase due to heavy rainfall tonight and into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas. This will also result in minor to isolated moderate river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys Friday night and Saturday.
