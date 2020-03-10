ST. MARTINVILLE — Residents gathered under the Evangeline Oak Saturday afternoon to march in a show of support and hope for equal treatment of women and as a statement to empower women to earn equal pay, equal rights and equal respect to their male counterparts.
“We’re here to inspire women to believe in themselves, and to help bring our community together,” said Mary Girouard, organizer of the march. “We especially want to empower younger women to know that they can rise above to make a difference for themselves and others.”
More than three dozen people showed up for the walk, meeting at the gazebo along the Bayou Teche across the street from City Hall to rehearse chants and songs for the walk.
Mayor Melinda Mitchell and St. Martin Parish District 3 Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse were on hand to help lead the marchers as the left the banks of the bayou, heading toward Main Street.
After marching from Port Street past the Parish Courthouse along Main Street, the group stopped to listen to several speakers extolling the need for equality for women in the workplace before moving to Jeaux’s Café for sharing and celebration.