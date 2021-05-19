Many questions remain unanswered in Seacor Power investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the capsizing of the Seacor Power liftboat last month, but that report still leaves many questions for the ongoing investigation to answer.
What the report does confirm is that the weather report emailed to the vessel the morning of the tragedy listed nine to 12 knot winds and three-foot seas, which the vessel should have been able to handle.
So far, divers have searched the hull, which rests on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico eight miles from Port Fourchon.
In the weeks since the vessel sank, salvagers have removed the fuel from the Seacor Power’s tanks in preparation for an attempt to recover the vessel, at which time a more detailed inspection and investigation can be undertaken.
According to the NTSB preliminary report, the Seacor Power got underway around 1:30 p.m. on April 13, headed to a worksite in Main Pass Block 138, which is an oilfield lease east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. That trip was expected to take 18 hours at the slow-moving liftboat’s cruising speed of four knots per hour.
Two hours later, about 3:30 p.m., the report said “a rain squall passed over the vessel as it transited the open waters of the gulf.”
That squall brought winds in excess of 80 knots, according to other vessels in the area that day, and seas well into the double digits instead of the three-foot waves the crew had been expecting. Visibility dropped as the rain slashed across the vessel and the winds rose.
The report said that the crew began lowering the liftboat’s 200-foot long legs to the seafloor to ride out the squall. The crewman at the helm, according to the report, began turning the boat into the wind to better handle the deteriorating weather.
Those efforts came too late, however. The Seacor Power leaned to the left, starboard, and capsized at 3:41 p.m., leaving the 19 people on board — nine crew, two galley staff, and eight offshore workers — fighting for their lives in the midst of a howling storm. The 175-foot boat hit bottom, its legs and hull holding a portion of the vessel above sea level.
Although the seas remained rough, at 10 to 12 feet, and the winds whipped at 30 to 40 knots, rescuers managed to save six of those on board that first night, one of whom was seriously injured. The bodies of six others, including the liftboat’s captain, were discovered in the days following the capsizing.
Seven others remain missing.
The Coast Guard declared the accident a major marine casualty on April 14. The next day the NTSB launched a full team to the area to collect documentation and interview survivors, other personnel who had crewed the vessel, owner and charterer representatives, vessel inspectors and surveyors, and search and rescue responders.
Those investigators will continue their work at the scene when the Seacor Power is salvaged, inspecting the vessel and collecting further evidence to com[plete a full investigative report.
The NTSB is the lead federal agency for the safety investigation. The Coast Guard, Seacor
Marine LLC, the National Weather Service, and the American Bureau of Shipping have been
named parties to the NTSB investigation.
Liftboats are three- or four-legged vessels that provide cranes and a stable work space for servicing offshore oil platforms, but when they are underway the elevated legs make them more topheavy. The legs also serve as sails, catching the wind to add to the vessel’s instability.
The Seacor Power was built in 2002 and acquired by Seacor Marine LLC, the vessel operator, in 2012.
A full report on the tragedy could take more than a year to complete.