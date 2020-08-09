The coronavirus epidemic led many to move away from spending cash, causing a shortage of coins in circulation across the country, but it appears New Iberia has for the most part been spared that financial glitch.
According to Jan Talbot, a branch manager at JD Bank in New Iberia, the bank has seen an increased need for coins at other branches, but the coin circulation issue hasn’t affected the local branch much.
“Every customer that has asked us for coins, we’ve been able to fulfill,” Talbot said.
She added that her branch doesn’t have much demand for coins in general compared to other locations.
“I’ve worked at several branches in my career and, in comparison to my previous experience, we are not a heavy coin requesting branch per se,” Talbot said.
JD Bank has managed to meet its customers’ demands for coins largely through moving coins from branches with a surplus to locations in need, she said.
Catherine Istre, a supervisor at the Chevron gas station at the corner of Duperier Avenue and Marie Street, said the store started running low on coins, but found customers were more than willing to give them their extra change when they asked for it.
“People are pretty generous,” Istre said. “They’ll go home and get some change, and they’ll tell you to keep the change when they give you money.”
Iberia Parish Councilman Paul Landry, the owner of the convenience store Smoker’s Choice, said his business never even ran low on coins. According to Landry, many of his customers bring exact change, so the store already accumulates more coins than many other businesses where that is uncommon.
On top of that, the store’s vending machine provides many additional coins, Landry said.
“You wouldn’t even know it, at my business location, that there is a shortage,” he said.
United States Mint Director David J. Ryder announced Aug. 5 that the mint was ramping up production of coins to ease the coin circulation issue.
“In fact, we are on track to mint more coins this year than we have produced in almost 20 years,” Ryder said.
Because of that, Talbot said she doesn’t think the New Iberia branch will ever have a problem providing customers with coins even if the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on for a long time. In the meantime, Ryder is asking people to take their coins out of jars and put them into the economy whenever possible.
“You can help get coins moving by using exact change when making purchases, taking your coins to financial institutions, or turning them in for cash at coin recycling kiosks,” he said.
David Reed is an undergraduate student in journalism at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.