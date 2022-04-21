A 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a Saturday aggravated battery and a Sunday shooting has turned himself in, the New Iberia Police Department announced on Thursday.
Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr. turned himself in at the Iberia Parish Jail at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, New Iberia police said. He was booked into the jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend.
The aggravated battery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
In a Facebook post on Monday, New Iberia police said the victim went inside a store and returned to find the suspect in the back seat of her vehicle.
“The suspect pointed to the victim’s head and hit her with the weapon. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was uninjured,” New Iberia police said in the social media post.
At around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, New Iberia police officers were notified of a shooting at the intersection of South Hopkins Street and Field Street.
Police said a male victim had one gunshot wound to his head.
“Through further investigation, Investigators discovered a suspect that they believe are responsible for both incidents,” police said in the Monday social media post.
On Thursday, New Iberia police said the male victim is in stable condition.