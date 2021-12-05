A man wanted for attempted second degree murder was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
During the course of the investigation, IPSO Special Investigative Unit Specialists were able to identify the residence and vehicle being used by Jake Landry, 22, and coordinate a traffic stop of his vehicle in order to take him into custody without incident.
A search warrant was then executed on the residence in the 4300 block of Forrest Leblanc Road. During the search, the following was recovered:
• 7.7 pounds of Marijuana
• 13 oz THC ‘shatter’
• 21g Marijuana resin/wax
• 54g THC Vape Cartridges
• 31g THC Pills
• 16.5 Oxycodone pills (Sch II)
• 8 Hydrocodone pills (Sch II)
• Numerous items of drug paraphernalia (bongs, scale, rolling paper, etc)
• Drug packaging materials (baggies, glass containers, vacuum sealer and other assorted materials
• $2,260.00 United States Currency
• Wise Arms AR15 with binary trigger modification
• Citadel 12G tactical shotgun with drum magazine
• Glock 19X 9mm with PDW Conversion kit and drum magazine
• Glock 22 40cal
• Several hundred rounds of ammunition
• Concealable ballistic vest
At the conclusion of the investigation, Landry was placed under arrest and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a $298,500 bond. Charges included attempted second degree murder, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II drugs, unlawful use of body armor, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and monies derived from drug transactions.