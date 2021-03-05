An Iberia Parish man is wanted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly choking his girlfriend and firing several shots at her.
According to a prepared statement, the IPSO responded to the incident at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 1800 block of Wanda Street in Iberia Parish.
It was reported to IPSO deputies that Dwight Williams forced his way into his girlfriend’s home. Once inside, he allegedly physically assaulted her by choking.
The victim was able to exit the residence, at which time Williams allegedly followed her outside and fired several shots at her.
The incident occurred in the presence of the victim’s juvenile daughter, according to the statement.
Anyone with information on Dwight Williams location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477(TIPS).
Dwight Williams is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, home invasion, battery of a dating partner by strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons.