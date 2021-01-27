Man steals IPSO vehicle, leads deputies on chase

A standard service call at a mobile home on Old Louisiana Highway 25 in Iberia Parish led to a 22-mile police chase up U.S. 90 after a man took an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle Monday afternoon, ending with the man’s arrest near the Lafayette Regional Airport.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, IPSO deputies responded to a call regarding a man creating a disturbance, yelling obscenities and breaking windows at his residence in the 4400 block of Old Louisiana Highway 25 near its intersection with La. Highway 14.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, the deputies attempted to detain Steve Duhon, 48, who was the subject of the disturbance call. But while they were trying to get Duhon to come out and talk to them, he made other plans.
In a cell phone video a neighbor shot of the incident, Duhon can be seen coming around the mobile home and heading for one of the two IPSO vehicles parked on the roadway. Duhon climbed into the marked vehicle and fled the area.
One of the two deputies working the call ran to his vehicle and, after turning around, gave chase. The other deputy can be seen waiting at the side of the road as the second vehicle, light flashing, took off in pursuit of Duhon.
Duhon headed down Louisiana 14 to U.S. 90, where he took the northbound on-ramp and headed toward Lafayette. Multiple IPSO units, both marked and unmarked, continued the chase through St. Martin Parish and into Lafayette Parish.
A request for information on exactly how many IPSO units were involved in the chase has not yet been answered.
As the chase developed, units with the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police set up a road block near the Lafayette Regional Airport. Duhon was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Tower Drive in Lafayette Parish. According to an IPSO press release Monday evening, an IPSO K-9 unit apprehended Duhon after he was stopped.
Duhon was placed under arrest and later transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment. He was then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight and unauthorized use of a vehicle before being transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail.
As of Tuesday evening, bond had not yet been set.